County Championship: Durham spherical off glorious season by crushing Leicestershire

Matt Parkinson (left) has taken 170 wickets in 53 first-class matches

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day four) Durham 457-8 dec: Bedingham 156, Clark 119; Scriven 4-81 Leicestershire 143: Raine 5-51 & 173: Davis 58; Parkinson 3-27, Fernando 3-40 Durham (24 pts) beat Leicestershire (2 pts) by an innings and 141 runs Match scorecard

Durham sealed an emphatic victory over Leicestershire by an innings and 141 runs, ensuring County Championship Division Two champions ended their magnificent campaign on the highest of notes at Seat Unique Riverside.

The home side required 10 wickets to secure their seventh victory of the campaign, and they needed only 42.5 overs to tear through the Leicestershire batting line-up.

The Durham bowlers shared the wickets around the attack as Vishwa Fernando and Matt Parkinson claimed three wickets apiece, while Matthew Potts, Ben Raine and Jonathan Bushnell also struck.

The Foxes briefly held up the Durham charge in the afternoon session as…