County Championship: Durham victory bid denied by rain

Paul Coughlin’s three-wicket blast for Durham on the final day was thwarted by the rain

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Durham 471-9 dec: Carse 91, Trevaskis 79, Robinson 73, Jones 69, Borthwick 59; Labuschagne 4-81 Glamorgan 305: Carlson 119, van der Gugten 54; Raine 4-65, Carse 3-89 & 104-6: Coughlin 3-27 Glamorgan (9 pts) drew with Durham (13 pts) Match scorecard

Durham were denied by the weather with Glamorgan six wickets down and still 62 runs behind, following on.

A heavy downpour ended play with 22 overs remaining to be bowled.

Durham seamers Ben Raine, Brydon Carse and Paul Coughlin bowled their side to the verge of victory.

Kiran Carlson hit 119 in Glamorgan’s 305, but needing to survive just 45 overs, they stumbled to 104 for six in their second innings.

Durham made a fine start to their bid to take 15 wickets in the day as Carse found an early edge from Chris Cooke on 32, Raine induced a rash hook to square leg from Dan Douthwaite (12), and…