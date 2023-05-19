County Championship: Durham’s Ajaz Patel takes 5 wickets in opposition to Gloucestershire

Durham spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a season’s best haul of 5-93 on day two in Bristol

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two) Durham 445: Clark 100, de Leede 65, Coughlin 59*, Borthwick 53; Zafar 4-130 Gloucestershire 255-9: Charlesworth 71, Harris 52; Patel 5-93 Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Durham (4 pts) by 190 runs Match scorecard

Durham spinner Ajaz Patel put the skids under Gloucestershire on day two of an increasingly one-sided County Championship encounter in Bristol.

The slow left-armer claimed a season’s best haul of 5-93 and England pace bowler Matthew Potts weighed in with 2-35 as Gloucestershire were reduced to 255-9 in reply to Durham’s imposing first-innings 445.

Marcus Harris and Ben Charlesworth offered defiance aplenty in contributing battling half-centuries as the hosts advanced to 139-2, only to then suffer an alarming collapse in the final session, losing seven wickets for 88 runs.

Gloucestershire still require a further 41 runs to avoid…