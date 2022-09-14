County Championship: Durham’s Matt Potts claims match figures of 13-101

Matt Potts claimed career-best match figures of 13-101

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three): Leicestershire 202: Potts 6-52 & 198: Potts 7-49 Durham 296: Jones 97 & 51-2: Jones 28*; Finan 2-14 Durham (5 pts) need 54 more runs to beat Leicestershire (4 pts) Scorecard

England seamer Matthew Potts recorded career-best match figures as Durham closed in on just their second win of the County Championship campaign at Leicestershire.

Potts took 7-49 on day three which, combined with his 6-52 in the first innings, gave him match figures of 13-101.

Louis Kimber’s 75 kept Leicestershire just about in the game as they scored 202 in their second innings on a pitch that was still making batting difficult at times.

Durham were 51-2 at the close but the odds are still heavily in their favour, with just 54 more needed on the final day.

The visitors had established a 94-run lead by adding 57 to their overnight score in the hour and 20 minutes it took for…