County Championship: Ed Barnard and Joe Leach put Worcestershire on prime towards Glamorgan

Ed Barnard has 664 runs in the Championship for Worcestershire in 2022 after his third century

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one): Worcestershire 271 (84.4 overs): Barnard 131; Neser 3-40, Harris 3-96 Glamorgan 32-3 (9 overs): Leach 3-21 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (2 pts) by 239 runs with seven wickets standing Scorecard

Ed Barnard led Worcestershire’s battling effort with a superb 131 as they recovered from 63-5 to 271 all out against Glamorgan.

Joe Leach then ripped out three wickets to put his side on top as the visitors slumped to 32-3 in nine overs.

The in-form Barnard added 120 for the sixth wicket with Gareth Roderick (46) at New Road.

Glamorgan’s four seamers shared the wickets with Michael Neser (3-40) returning the best figures.

Worcestershire, put in on a green-tinged surface with plenty of bounce, had been in dire trouble in the first session, as the returning Ed Pollock had his middle stump ripped out by Michael Neser with the first…