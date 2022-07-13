County Championship: Ed Pollock cracks fast ton as Pears beat Middlesex at Service provider Taylors’ Faculty

Ed Pollock’s century was his second for Worcestershire, having hit his first on his debut at Leicester in April

LV= County Championship Division Two, Merchant Taylors’ School (day three) Middlesex 188: Hollman 62, Leach 3-58 & 240: Hollman 46, Yadav 44*; Pennington 3-54, Baker 3-62 Worcestershire 191: Barnard 69*; Roland-Jones 4-60 & 238-3: Pollock 113 Worcestershire (19 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by seven wickets Match scorecard

Ed Pollock annihilated Middlesex’s bowling attack with a brilliant century as Worcestershire coasted to a resounding seven-wicket County Championship success at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Pollock was in ruthless mood, slamming 113 from just 77 balls to register his highest first-class score as the visitors chased down a potentially tricky fourth-innings target of 238 with ease.

The left-hander’s performance – which included seven sixes and 11 fours – ensured Worcestershire became the first visiting team to the Northwood ground to taste victory in a red-ball…