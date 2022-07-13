County Championship: Ed Pollock cracks fast ton as Pears beat Middlesex at Service provider Taylors’ Faculty

|LV= County Championship Division Two, Merchant Taylors’ School (day three)
|Middlesex 188: Hollman 62, Leach 3-58 & 240: Hollman 46, Yadav 44*; Pennington 3-54, Baker 3-62
|Worcestershire 191: Barnard 69*; Roland-Jones 4-60 & 238-3: Pollock 113
|Worcestershire (19 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by seven wickets
Ed Pollock annihilated Middlesex’s bowling attack with a brilliant century as Worcestershire coasted to a resounding seven-wicket County Championship success at Merchant Taylors’ School.
Pollock was in ruthless mood, slamming 113 from just 77 balls to register his highest first-class score as the visitors chased down a potentially tricky fourth-innings target of 238 with ease.
The left-hander’s performance – which included seven sixes and 11 fours – ensured Worcestershire became the first visiting team to the Northwood ground to taste victory in a red-ball…