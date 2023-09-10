County Championship: Emilio Homosexual & Karun Nair spearhead Northants restoration at Edgbaston

Emilio Gay passed 50 for the fourth time this summer in red-ball cricket but has only gone on to hit one ton

LV=County Championship, Edgbaston (day one): Northamptonshire 200-5: Nair 78, Gay 77; Hannon-Dalby 3-29 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 1 pt, Northants 0 pts Scorecard

County Championship relegation favourites Northamptonshire showed that it is too early to write them off just yet as they rallied well on a day of mixed weather in Birmingham.

Bidding to avoid going back down to Division Two for the fourth time since two-tier cricket began in the year 2000, Northants began the day 26 points shy of safety with three games left.

But Emilio Gay (77) and India Test player Karun Nair (78) both hit half-centuries in a third-wicket stand of 147 as they recovered from 24-2 to close on 200-5 at Edgbaston.

On a day of contrasting meteorological outlooks in the second city – which began with thunderstorms forecast, lost 23 overs due to afternoon drizzle and ended in glorious sunshine – the…