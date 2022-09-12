County Championship: Emilio Homosexual scores career-best 145 for Northants

Emilio Gay went past his previous first-class best of 112

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 249-4: Gay 145, Keogh 75*; Roach 2-70 Surrey: Yet to bat Northants 1 pt, Surrey 1 pt Scorecard

Emilio Gay scored a fine century, his first at Wantage Road, as Northamptonshire dominated County Championship title-chasing Surrey on day one.

Opening batter Gay was fantastic in his 145, his third first-class century and second of the season, as he helped his side seamlessly score 249-4 having been stuck into bat.

He was joined in a 77-run first-wicket partnership by Will Young and a 155-run fourth-wicket stand by Rob Keogh, with a Kemar Roach and Dan Worrall-induced wobble in between.

Keogh ended the day on an effortless 75 not out but was outshone by Gay’s personal best.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was marked with a minute’s silence and the national anthem before play, while there was a period of applause during a rain break in remembrance of…