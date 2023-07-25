County Championship: Emilio Homosexual’s 144 provides Northants edge at Lancashire

Emilio Gay fell one short of his first-class career best score of 145

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one) Northants 302-5: Gay 144; Balderson 3-29 Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 1 pt, Northants 2 pts Match scorecard

Emilio Gay hit his first century of the summer as Division One’s bottom side Northamptonshire enjoyed their strongest day of the season against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Opener Gay made 144 – one shy of his career best – as Northants produced their highest first-innings score this season and closed on 302-5.

After deciding to bat, they were in trouble at 59-3 before captain Luke Procter (75) joined Gay to put on 207 for the fourth wicket.

The 23-year-old’s 250-ball knock was ended late on by George Balderson, who was the pick of the Lancashire attack with three wickets.

Little more than 36 hours since the final day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia was abandoned in Manchester, the same pitch was used for this game.

It was…