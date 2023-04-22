County Championship: England opener Zak Crawley hits 170 for Kent towards Essex

Zak Crawley is set to open for England in the Ashes this summer

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three) Essex 451-5 dec: Browne 159, Westley 148 Kent 342-7: Crawley 170; Harmer 4-141 Kent (3 pts) trail Essex (7 pts) by 109 runs Match scorecard

A regal 170 from Zak Crawley helped Kent to 342-7 on day three of their County Championship game with Essex at Canterbury, a deficit of 109.

The England man made his highest ever score for Kent, producing an innings of style and brutality as the hosts avoided following on despite 4-141 from Simon Harmer.

Earlier, Nick Browne hit 159 before Essex declared on 451-5. Tom Westley made 148 and Michael Pepper was unbeaten on 52, but with 118 overs lost to the weather on days one and two, and the forecast for Sunday looking bleak, the draw now looks the most likely outcome.

For the first time in the match the Spitfire Ground was bathed in sunshine when play began and Essex immediately went on the attack.

Westley drove the…