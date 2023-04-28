County Championship: England opener Zak Crawley out first ball for Kent

Kent and England opener Zak Crawley made scores of 11 and 0 at Lord’s

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day two) Kent 186: Compton 52; Murtagh 4-40 & 40-2: Murtagh 2-9 Middlesex 229: Higgins 71; Agar 4-60 Kent (3 pts) trail Middlesex (3 pts) by three runs Match scorecard

Tim Murtagh dismissed England opener Zak Crawley for a golden duck and was on a hat-trick on a day of clattering wickets in the County Championship match between Middlesex and Kent at Lord’s.

Murtagh, who turns 42 in August, making him the third oldest seamer in county cricket behind Gareth Berg and Michael Hogan, denied Crawley valuable batting time ahead of the first Ashes Test, causing him to fend a shortish ball into the hands of Stephen Eskinazi at slip.

The former Ireland international then pinned Daniel Bell-Drummond with the very next ball, forcing Jack Leaning to come out and defend the hat-trick delivery.

Murtagh’s six-over spell ended at two for nine, before Leaning and Ben Compton nursed the visitors to…