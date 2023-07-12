County Championship: England paceman Matthew Potts takes 4-55 as Durham beat Gloucestershire

Matthew Potts has taken 23 wickets in six Test matches for England

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day three) Gloucestershire 316 & 188: Hammond 86; Potts 4-55 Durham 453: Lees 195 & 52-1: Lees 22 Durham (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) by nine wickets Match scorecard

Durham wrapped up a dominant nine-wicket victory over Gloucestershire inside three days to edge themselves further towards promotion from Division Two in the County Championship.

The hosts began day three needing 17 to secure maximum batting points and Matthew Potts duly obliged with the bat before he blew the game open with the ball.

The England seamer claimed 4-24 in his six-over burst, dismantling the Gloucestershire top order.

Miles Hammond prevented an innings defeat with a defiant knock of 86, but Matt Parkinson and Brydon Carse claimed two wickets apiece to clean up the tail, leaving Durham to chase only 52.

The hosts eased over the line within 12 overs to extend their lead at the top of…