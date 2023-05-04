County Championship: England quick bowler Ollie Robinson takes 7-59 for Sussex at Worcester

Ollie Robinson’s 7-59 was his best return since his career-best 9-78 at Cardiff in 2021

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one) Worcestershire 264: Hose 59, Waite 59, Leach 53; Robinson 7-59 Sussex 63-1: Orr 33* Sussex (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (1 pt) by 201 runs Match scorecard

England paceman Ollie Robinson dominated day one by taking 7-59 as Sussex bowled out Worcestershire for 264 in Division Two of the County Championship.

The 29-year-old took three wickets in his first four overs, another in his sixth and then three in seven balls to finish the innings off.

Sussex then reached 63-1 in reply in the 20 overs possible before bad light called an early halt at New Road.

It left Australia star Steve Smith a virtual spectator on his first day as a Sussex player, much of the day spent at second slip.

He did take one catch to help end the Worcestershire innings, when Joe Leach holed out for 53.

Former Pears skipper Leach was one of three half-centurions, after…