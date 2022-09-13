County Championship: Essex acquire first-innings lead of 89 over Yorkshire

Dan Lawrence’s 61 is the highest score of the match so far

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day two): Yorkshire 134 & 87-2: Bean 41*; S Cook 1-12 Essex 225: Lawrence 61; Thompson 4-60 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Essex (4 pts) by four runs Scorecard

England fringe Test batter Dan Lawrence hit the game’s only half-century so far as Essex claimed a slender advantage at the halfway point of their County Championship Division One match with Yorkshire.

During a sunny second day at Headingley, Lawrence reached 50 for only the fifth time in all cricket during a summer beset by injury as his cautious 61 helped Essex reply to Yorkshire’s first-innings 134 with 225.

No other batter from either side has yet raised their bat, though fledgling Yorkshire opener Fin Bean is closing in having reached the close unbeaten on 41 out of 87-2.

The hosts, who trail by four, fought hard with ball and then bat to stay in the hunt for only a second win in 2022. But they lost George Hill caught…