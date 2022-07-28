County Championship: Essex and Somerset in high-scoring draw

Tom Banton went past his previous first-class best score of 79

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground (day four): Essex 505-9 dec & 30-1: Walter 15* Somerset 605-6 dec: Renshaw 146, Banton 126, Rew 101*; Harmer 2-123 Essex (12 pts) drew with Somerset (12 pts) Scorecard

Tom Banton and James Rew celebrated contrasting maiden County Championship centuries as Somerset and Essex meandered to the inevitable draw.

Banton only entered the match at the beginning of the day as a concussion replacement for Lewis Goldsworthy and enjoyed himself with a scintillating 126 off 120 balls.

Rew, the 18-year-old who only made his Championship debut last month, was the picture of serenity throughout his vigil. As Nick Browne and Matt Renshaw did before him, he ground the bowlers down and ended unbeaten on 101.

Essex’s title hopes took a massive hit against Surrey last week, and this stalemate all but ends them, while Somerset remain in the relegation places after both sides took 12 points…