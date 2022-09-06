County Championship: Essex batter Feroze Khushi hits maiden century in opposition to Kent

Feroze Khushi went past his previous first-class best of 66

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two): Essex 573: Khushi 164, Critchley 90; Bell-Drummond 3-37 Kent 74-4: S Cook 2-14, Porter 2-30 Kent (2 pts) trail Essex (5 pts) by 499 runs Scorecard

Feroze Khushi’s 164 was the highlight of the second day in the County Championship at Canterbury, where Essex posted 573 before reducing Kent to 74-4 in reply.

Khushi’s maiden first-class century came from 228 balls and included two sixes and 18 fours, while Matt Critchley made 90 and Ben Allison 53.

Sam Cook and Jamie Porter then claimed 2-14 and 2-30 respectively against a Kent side already hindered by injuries to captain Sam Billings and Matt Milnes.

Jack Leaning and Jordan Cox were the not out batsmen on 19 and one when the umpires brought the players off for bad light with six overs remaining.

Play began in autumnal conditions at the Spitfire Ground and although Khushi hit the first ball of…