County Championship: Essex batters dominate towards Somerset on day one

Alastair Cook’s previous best this summer was 99

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Essex 360-4: A Cook 128, Critchley 119*; Davey 2-76 Somerset: Yet to bat Essex 3 pts, Somerset 1 pt Match scorecard

Sir Alastair Cook finally struck his 74th first-class century as Essex took advantage of perfect batting conditions in their County Championship match with Somerset.

Former England captain Cook had been dismissed for 99 for the first time in his career against Nottinghamshire, in his last innings before the first batch of Vitality Blast fixtures.

But he made no mistake by converting to three figures in 210 balls before reaching 128, as Essex racked up 360-4 on the opening day – with Matt Critchley providing entertainment in a sublime 119 during and after a 153-run stand with Cook.

On a gruelling day for Somerset’s bowlers, England quick Craig Overton was forced off the field in his 15th over after appearing to injure his left foot while bowling,…