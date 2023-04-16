County Championship: Essex battle on closing day to attract with Lancashire

James Anderson trapped his old England captain Alastair Cook LBW twice in the match

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day four): Lancashire 207: Bell 60 & 351-7 dec: Jennings 96, Hartley 73*, Bell 56 Essex 219: Critchley 78; Anderson 4-70 & 128-4: Westley 43; Bailey 2-28 Essex (8 pts) drew with Lancashire (8 pts) Scorecard

Essex captain Tom Westley weighed anchor for two and three-quarter hours to deny Lancashire a County Championship Division One victory at Chelmsford.

Westley faced 120 balls in scoring 43 as Essex batted for two sessions to save the game.

Lancashire had set a nominal target of 340 in 68 overs after scoring 184 runs in the 28-over morning session, of which 137 came in the final 15 overs.

The big-hitting trio of Tom Hartley (73 not out), Colin de Grandhomme (38) and Tom Bailey (25 not out) hammered nine sixes between them.

But Essex did not rise to the bait, as they settled for a draw from a game that had lost 103 overs because of the…