County Championship: Essex beat Northamptonshire by 47 runs

Essex spinner Simon Harmer finishes the season with 59 wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Essex 263 & 110: White 6-38 Northamptonshire 163 & 163: Harmer 6-49 Essex (21 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 47 runs Match scorecard

Simon Harmer claimed 6-49 to spin Essex to a 47-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road and finish as the leading wicket taker in this year’s County Championship Division One.

Harmer extracted prodigious turn to run through Northamptonshire’s middle and lower order after Sam Cook set up the win with three wickets in two overs to shatter the hosts’ hopes of chasing 211.

A breezy 30 from Ricardo Vasconcelos boosted the hopes of the home fans before six wickets fell for 29 runs.

Despite a belligerent 39 from Gareth Berg – Northamptonshire’s highest individual score in the match – the hosts were bowled out for 163, meaning they finish in sixth place in the championship, which is their highest in 27 years.

