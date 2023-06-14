County Championship: Essex beat Somerset by 196 runs

Essex spinner Simon Harmer bowled 42 overs in Somerset’s second innings

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day four) Essex 462-9 dec & 170-7 dec: Critchley 52; Aldridge 4-36 Somerset 167 & 269: Abell 83; Porter 3-31 Essex (22 pts) beat Somerset (2 pts) by 196 runs Match scorecard

Sam Cook, Simon Harmer and Jamie Porter confirmed Essex’s 196-run victory over Somerset as they claimed their first County Championship win at the Cloud County Ground for 11 months.

Fast bowler Cook grabbed two in two with the new ball before Harmer took two more wickets to claim match figures of 8-178 and Porter rounded off the tail.

Somerset had batted stoically in the hope of batting out 151 overs, or reaching 466 to win, but they were eventually bowled out for 269 with two sessions to spare.

Essex only won two Championship matches at home last season and have recently gone unbeaten at Chelmsford between September 2018 and September 2022.

The day’s action was preceded by a minute’s…