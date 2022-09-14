County Championship: Essex beat Yorkshire by one wicket

Shane Snater came to the crease when Essex were 64-6

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day three): Yorkshire 134 & 252: Coad 69*; Porter 4-64 Essex 225 & 162-9: Snater 65*; Patterson 5-46 Essex (20 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by one wicket Scorecard

Shane Snater’s aggressive unbeaten 65 secured Essex a thrilling one-wicket County Championship win over Yorkshire inside three days at Headingley.

The visitors took eight wickets during the first half of the day to bowl Yorkshire out for 252 in their second innings, including three apiece for leg-spinner Matt Critchley and seamer Jamie Porter, who returned figures of 4-64.

Chasing 162 to win, they later slipped from 51-2 to 64-6 in a crazy 13-ball evening spell in which veteran seamer Steve Patterson struck three times for the hosts.

Patterson, who has not been offered a new contract beyond this season following 17 years of first-team cricket, finished with a brilliant 5-46, including the ninth wicket with the scores…