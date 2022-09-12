County Championship: Essex bowl out Yorkshire for 134 earlier than rain

Shane Snater removed Will Fraine without scoring

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day one): Yorkshire 134: Hill 36; S Cook 3-31, Snater 3-39 Essex: Yet to bat Yorkshire 0 pts, Essex 3 pts Scorecard

Sam Cook reached 200 first-class career wickets in record-breaking fashion as Essex bowled Yorkshire out for 134 during a bowler-friendly opening day of their County Championship match at Headingley.

In returning an excellent 3-31 from 15 overs, the 25-year-old England Lions seamer became the first English bowler in more than half a century to bring up 200 wickets at an average under 20.

Cook, whose 201 wickets have come at 19.56 apiece, achieved a feat last secured by Derbyshire’s Alan Ward in 1971 and took advantage of helpful conditions to vindicate captain Tom Westley’s decision to bowl first at the start of the two counties’ 12th match of 14 in Division One.

He was ably backed up by fellow seamer Shane Snater’s 3-39, while Jamie Porter and Ben Allison claimed two…