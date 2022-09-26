County Championship: Essex decrease order rallies in opposition to Northants

Alastair Cook was the first wicket to go for Essex

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one) Essex 220-8: Westley 55*; Taylor 3-39 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Northants 2 pts, Essex 1 pt Match scorecard

Northamptonshire’s seamers shared the spoils as they helped rout Essex’s batting line-up and hold the visitors to 220-8 on a rain-affected opening day of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

But despite wickets falling in clumps, a captain’s knock of 55 not out from Tom Westley helped keep Essex in the contest in a ninth-wicket stand of 68 in 20 overs with Ben Allison (37).

Earlier Ben Sanderson struck twice in two balls to arrest a lightning Essex start to the day which saw Nick Browne and Sir Alastair Cook plunder 68 runs off the first 13 overs.

But when Cook fell for 31, it precipitated the first mini collapse of the day as four wickets went down in 45 balls, two of them to Sanderson and Essex went into lunch on 107-4 before rain prevented any…