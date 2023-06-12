County Championship: Essex earn large first-innings lead over Somerset

Simon Harmer’s figures of 5-64 were his best of the summer

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Essex 462-9 dec & 15-1: Cook 9*; Overton 1-10 Somerset 167: Dickson 82*; Harmer 5-64 Essex (6 pts) lead Somerset (2 pts) by 310 runs Match scorecard

Simon Harmer claimed his first five-wicket haul of the season as Essex put themselves into an imperious position in their County Championship match with Somerset.

Harmer had taken 18 wickets in his first six Championship appearances of the season but tore through the Somerset lower order after Jamie Porter had dealt with the top order and seen the visitors slump to 10-3.

Sean Dickson carried his bat, the first to do so for Somerset since Tom Lammonby against Worcestershire in 2020, as he scored an unbeaten 82 – comfortably his best since arriving from Durham.

Somerset were bowled out for 167 and trailed after the first innings by 295 runs, but Essex did not enforce the follow-on and ended the day on 15-1 – a…