County Championship: Essex edge day one in opposition to Middlesex at Lord’s

Dan Lawrence hit nine fours and a six in his unbeaten 74

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day one): Essex 162-3: Lawrence 74*; Roland-Jones 2-42 Middlesex: Yet to bat Middlesex 1 pt, Essex 0 pts Scorecard

Dan Lawrence was the highlight as Essex had the better of a truncated, gloomy opening day of the County Championship season against newly-promoted Middlesex.

Lawrence, a man still on the fringes of England selection despite a dismal 2022 Championship season where he averaged only 22.10, showed little of the aggressive intent so much in vogue and survived a chance when 32 in reaching 74 not out in a score of 162-3 before bad light and rain intervened for the final time.

He shared a stand on 121 with skipper Tom Westley, while it was hard work for the home bowlers, new skipper Toby Roland-Jones the pick with 2-42.

The opening day began amid news Andrew Strauss’ High Performance Review had been consigned to history.

Perhaps more pertinently changes to the point-scoring system mean…