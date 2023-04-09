County Championship: Essex finish Lord’s drought with victory over Middlesex

|LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day four):
|Essex 266 & 211: Critchley 53; Murtagh 4-44, Hollman 2-37
|Middlesex 170 & 210: Hollman 63*, Higgins 41; S Cook 3-31, Porter 3-34
|Essex (20 pts) beat Middlesex (3pts) by 97 runs
Shane Snater took two wickets in as many balls to end Middlesex’s stubborn resistance and wrap up Essex’s first County Championship win at Lord’s since 2009.
Chasing a nominal target of 308, the home side displayed fighting spirit on the final morning as Ryan Higgins and Luke Hollman frustrated the bowlers with an eighth-wicket partnership of 87.
But Snater finally achieved the breakthrough, removing Higgins and Toby Roland-Jones with successive deliveries after lunch before Jamie Porter collected the final wicket to dismiss Middlesex for 210 and clinch a 97-run success.
Porter and fellow seamer Sam Cook finished with three apiece, while Snater returned figures of 2-34…