County Championship: Essex in robust place in opposition to Kent on day one

Alastair Cook has scored 813 runs with four centuries for Essex this season

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one): Essex 327-4: Critchley 80*, Cook 78, Westley 54 Kent: Yet to bat Kent 1 pt, Essex 3 pts Scorecard

Matt Critchley’s unbeaten 80 helped Essex reach 327-4 at stumps on day one of their County Championship match with Kent at Canterbury.

Critchley cashed in after being dropped on six after Alastair Cook had made 78 and Tom Westley 54.

Grant Stewart had Kent’s most economical figures with 1-48, but the bowlers struggled to make inroads in a game that could be pivotal for their hopes of avoiding relegation.

The contest had looked even when Essex were reduced to 221-4, but Critchley’s unbroken partnership of 106 with Feroze Khushi, who was unbeaten on 46 at stumps, tipped the momentum back in the visitors’ favour.

Kent chose to bowl after winning the toss, but struggled to create any chances despite heavy cloud cover at the Spitfire…