County Championship: Essex near victory after Kent batters crumble in opposition to Sam Prepare dinner

Sam Cook was a thorn in Kent’s side as he took 6-33 for Essex on day three at Canterbury

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three): Essex 573: Khushi 164, Critchley 90; Bell-Drummond 3-37 Kent 164: S Cook 2-14, Porter 2-30 & 137-8 (57 overs): Cox 53*; Cook 6-33 Kent (1 pts) trail Essex (7 pts) by 272 runs Scorecard

Kent were left praying for rain after day three of their County Championship match with Essex at Canterbury, having been reduced to 137-8 in their second innings, a deficit of 272.

Sam Cook took 6-33 in Kent’s second innings and has match figures of 9-60, while Adam Rossington has seven catches so far, but Essex remain two wickets shy of victory, despite taking an extra half-hour after the scheduled close of 6.33pm.

Kent’s top scorer, Jordan Cox, was not out on 53 at stumps, partnered by Matt Milnes who is unbeaten on 12, but Kent’s only realistic hope of avoiding defeat is if the weather intervenes on day four.

Earlier Ben…