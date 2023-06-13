County Championship: Essex on prime in opposition to Somerset heading into ultimate day

Simon Harmer dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore with the final ball of day three

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three) Essex 462-9 dec & 170-7 dec: Critchley 52; Aldridge 4-36 Somerset 167 & 172-4: Lammonby 59, Abell 54*; Critchley 2-29 Somerset (2 pts) need 294 more runs to beat Essex (6 pts) Match scorecard

Matt Critchley made his sixth half-century of the season before taking two wickets as Essex pushed for a crushing victory over Somerset in the County Championship.

All-rounder Critchley notched up 52, to go with his first innings century, as Essex set Somerset an unlikely 466 runs to win in just under five sessions.

Somerset’s batters, headed by Tom Lammonby and Tom Abell’s half-centuries, took advantage of a heavy-rolled pitch to bed in, show fine grit, and bolster their chances of saving a draw.

Critchley struck with his first ball to pin Lammonby for a two-hour 59 and also dismissed George Bartlett.

Essex need six wickets on the final day to win at…