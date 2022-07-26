County Championship: Essex opener Nick Browne makes 234 towards Somerset

Nick Browne struck 33 fours in his unbeaten 234

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground (day two): Essex 505-9 dec: Browne 234*, Walter 86; Lammonby 3-35 Somerset 99-1: Renshaw 36*; Harmer 1-21 Somerset (1 pt) trail Essex (3 pts) by 406 runs Scorecard

Nick Browne tenaciously scored the fourth County Championship double century of his career as Essex made 505-9 declared against Somerset.

Opening batter Browne has a belligerent and unflustered temperament which gives him the ability to go big once he gets in and his mammoth unbeaten 234 showcased the best of these traits.

Tom Lammonby collected 3-35 for his personal-best figures and Peter Siddle claimed his 700th first-class wicket in a testing five-and-a-bit sessions for the visitors.

In reply, Simon Harmer pinched his 45th wicket of the season as Somerset reached 99-1 at quite a tempo, ending the day 406 runs in arrears.

Browne batted and batted and batted some more – 10 hours and 38 minutes to be precise from 11:00 BST…