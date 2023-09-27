County Championship: Essex should rating 400 at Northants to remain in title hunt

Tom Westley batted for 113 balls in tough conditions for his 37 not out

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Northamptonshire 369: Keogh 172; Porter 4-105 Essex 125-4: Westley 37*; Sanderson 3-15 Essex (3 pts) trail Northants (4 pts) by 244 runs Match scorecard

Veteran Northamptonshire bowler Ben Sanderson dented Essex’s lingering hopes of clinching the County Championship title with a masterclass of seam bowling at Wantage Road.

Essex started their first innings needing at least 400 if rivals Surrey were bowled out for less than 250 in their game at Southampton.

But Sanderson (3-15) made short work of their top order, removing Alastair Cook, Nick Browne and Dan Lawrence in a nine-over spell while conceding just 14 runs.

They rallied to 125-4 by close of play, still trailing by 244 runs to just about keep their challenge alive following Surrey’s collapse at the Ageas Bowl, but the London club require only a draw to clinch another County Championship crown.