County Championship: Essex skipper Westley hits Blackpool ton for Essex in opposition to Lancs

Essex captain Tom Westley scored his third century of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Stanley Park, Blackpool (day two) Essex 282: Westley 135, Walter 76; Bailey 6-59 Lancashire 37-1: Bohannon 20*, Jennings 13* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Essex (1 pt) by 245 runs Match scorecard

Tom Westley’s 27th first-class century and his record-breaking century partnership with Paul Walter rescued Essex from a poor start on the second day at Stanley Park before a late fightback by Lancashire helped bowl out the visitors for 282.

Skipper Westley made 135, his third century of the season, to put Essex in a strong position at tea but Tom Bailey (6-59) triggered a rally before Lancs closed on 37-1, to trail by 245 runs.

A day played mainly in glorious Blackpool sunshine, in sharp contrast to the wet conditions 24 hours earlier, began with Lancashire enjoying the better of the opening hour as Essex, resuming on 12-1, lost three wickets for 35 runs.

Two fine opening spells from Bailey and Will…