County Championship: Ethan Bamber leads Middlesex cost towards Kent

Ethan Bamber moved on to 13 wickets for Middlesex in the Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day one) Kent 113-6: Compton 38*; Bamber 3-26, Murtagh 2-25 Middlesex: Yet to bat Kent 0pts, Middlesex 2pts Match scorecard

Ethan Bamber spearheaded a potent Middlesex bowling performance with three wickets as they reduced Kent to 113-6 on a rain-affected opening day in the County Championship.

Seamer Bamber, who caught the eye with a six-wicket match haul in last week’s Division One win against Nottinghamshire, impressed again with figures of 3-26 to give the home side an early advantage at Lord’s.

He was backed up by player-coach Tim Murtagh, who collected the scalps of England opener Zak Crawley and Sam Billings, while Tom Helm was unlucky to remain wicketless after a fiery spell of bowling.

Ben Compton was the only Kent player to enjoy any degree of success, batting through for a patient undefeated 38 when bad light and rain curtailed play midway through the…