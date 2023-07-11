County Championship: Fin Bean hits century for Yorkshire earlier than Pears chew again

Yorkshire opener Fin Bean beat his previous career-best score of 118

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two) Yorkshire 407: Bean 135, Lyth 79; Finch 5-100 Worcestershire 46-2: Azhar Ali 14*, Haynes 12* Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (4 pts) by 361 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire opener Fin Bean hit a career-best 135, his third first-class century in only 10 matches, as the Tykes posted a first-innings total of 407 against Worcestershire.

But the Pears hit back well after Yorkshire had looked well set on 177-0.

They then took all 10 wickets in the space of 52.1 overs to secure three bowling points.

Their efforts were well led by young paceman Adam Finch who, having gone for 48 runs off his first five overs the previous day, bounced back well to finish with 5-100, only his second career “five-fer”.

But Yorkshire then struck two decisive blows before the close when they removed both home openers Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby.

Bean had twice been dropped on the…