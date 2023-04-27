County Championship: First day of Gloucestershire v Sussex hit by rain

Sussex opener Ali Orr hit four fours and a six in his 43-ball innings of 31 not out before rain stopped play in Bristol

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day one) Sussex 47-1: Orr 31*; De Lange 1-5 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Gloucestershire’s misfortune with the weather continued as only 16 overs were possible on the opening day of their County Championship Division Two match with Sussex at Bristol.

Having seen their opening home game against Yorkshire washed out without a ball bowled and then being denied a probable victory at Worcestershire by rain, the hosts suffered more frustration when covers were brought on at the Seat Unique Stadium with little more than an hour played.

Sussex had reached 47-1 when the drizzle started. As forecast, it turned into heavier rain by early afternoon and further saturated an outfield which was soft at the outset.

Umpires Billy Taylor and Mark Newell took the decision to abandon play for the day at 15:15…