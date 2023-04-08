County Championship: Fletcha Middleton guides Hampshire to win over Notts

Hampshire’s Fletcha Middleton hit half-centuries in both innings, scoring a total of 124 runs

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Nottinghamshire: 185 & 177: Duckett 51; Abbott 4-37, Abbas 3-67 Hampshire: 231 & 132-2: Middleton 65, Gubbins 54; Fletcher 1-3 Hampshire (19 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Hampshire put down a County Championship title marker with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire.

Aiming to win their first Championship for 50 years after two near misses, the hosts chased down 132 with ease thanks to Fletcha Middleton’s second half-century of the match.

Middleton scored 65 and Nick Gubbins an unbeaten 54 after a 111-run second-wicket stand as Hampshire continued their 2022 form, when they won more games than any other team.

Mohammad Abbas claimed his 100th Hampshire wicket to return match figures of eight for 116 in the process of bowling Notts out for 177 – as their return to Division One…