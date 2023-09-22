County Championship: Foxes’ promotion push fades after rain-ruined draw with Yorkshire

James Wharton struck his third first-class half-century in eight matches against Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four) Yorkshire 155, 225-4 (55.4 overs): Lyth 60, Wharton 58*; Scriven 2-67 Leicestershire 233: Swindells 73, Davis 44*; Hill 4-69 Yorkshire (8pts) drew with Leicestershire (8pts) Match scorecard

Leicestershire’s slim chance of adding promotion to their Metro Bank One-Day Cup success was effectively washed away as their County Championship match against Yorkshire finished as a draw following more rain on day four at Grace Road.

Every effort was made by the ground staff to make the playing area fit to resume after heavy showers after lunch but after the teams had been off the field for three and a half hours, umpires Neil Bainton and Neil Pratt found that parts of the outfield were still wet and abandoned the contest just before17:00 BST.

The Foxes, in third place in the Division Two table, knew that only a win in this…