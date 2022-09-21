County Championship: George Balderson takes hat-trick as Lancashire bowl out Essex for 59 in well-known win

Lancashire’s George Balderson (right) bowled Matt Critchley to complete his hat-trick

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Lancashire 131 & 73: Bell 24; Snater 6-10, S Cook 3-46 Essex 107 & 59: A Cook 14; Balderson 5-14, Williams 4-24 Lancashire (19 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by 38 runs Match scorecard

George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex’s hopes of victory in an incredible match at Chelmsford that spanned just a little over four sessions as Lancashire won by 38 runs.

The pace bowler finished with 5-14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned 4-24 as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.

Only two Essex batters reached double figures against the telling and incisive bowling of the Lancashire duo, who helped their side to 19 points, whilst the hosts were left with a paltry three points after a dramatic Championship game.

The demons of the previous day, when 26 wickets fell, continued to…