County Championship: Glamorgan and Gloucestershire draw opener

Graeme van Buuren’s century steered Gloucestershire to a comfortable position on the final day in Cardiff

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Gloucestershire 165 & 569-7 dec: Harris 148, Van Buuren 110*, Dent 78, Hammond 58, T Price 55* Glamorgan 404: Root 117*, Carlson 106; T Price 4-56 & 110-3: Root 39*, Byrom 36*; T Price 2-21 Glamorgan (12 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (8 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire ended up frustrated in their improbable bid for victory over Glamorgan, after a remarkable turn-around in the second half of the game.

They set Glamorgan an unlikely 331 in 46 overs and claimed three early wickets before the home side held out at 110-3.

Trailing by 239 runs on first innings, Gloucestershire fought back in style as they piled up 569-7 on a placid pitch.

Captain Graeme van Buuren led from the front with 110 not out.

After Gloucestershire’s first innings collapse, and despite Glamorgan’s temporary late wobble, it was a match in which…