County Championship: Glamorgan declare to arrange run chase likelihood towards Derbyshire

Colin Ingram’s two best Championship scores this season have come against Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three) Derbyshire 450-8 dec: Reece 139, Guest 96, Wagstaff 78; Harris 3-85 & 68-0 Glamorgan 301-5 dec (81.5 overs): Ingram 82, Ul Hassan 65, Root 53; Thomson 4-97 Derbyshire (4 pts) lead Glamorgan (3 pts) by 217 runs with 10 second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

An attacking declaration from Glamorgan set up the possibility of a final day run-chase with Derbyshire on 68 for nought, leading by 217.

The Welsh side called a halt on 301-5 immediately after avoiding the follow-on.

Aggressive innings from Colin Ingram (82) and Billy Root (53) steered Glamorgan to safety after a patient 65 from Zain Ul Hassan.

But the game descended into farce in the evening gloom.

Derbyshire showed few signs of going after the bowling and building their lead, until a late blast from Luis Reece and Harry Came at very occasional spinner Eddie Byrom in…