County Championship: Glamorgan rescue draw towards Yorkshire

Eddie Byrom brought up his first century this season

LV=County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Yorkshire 500: Shan Masood 192, Bean 93, Hill 71; Harris 3-131, Carlson 3-147 Glamorgan 273 (89.2 overs): Carlson 64; Revis 5-50, Coad 3-17 & 401-5 dec (118 overs): Northeast 166*, Byrom 101, Carlson 52 Glamorgan (8 pts) drew with Yorkshire (13 pts). Scorecard

Sam Northeast and Eddie Byrom rescued a battling draw for Glamorgan against Yorkshire in Cardiff.

Opening batsman Byrom scored 101 and Northeast finished on 166 not out, as the hosts batted for 118 overs in their second innings to save the game.

Maiden first class wickets for James Wharton and Ben Cliff were rare bright sparks in a long day for Yorkshire.

The draw ends Glamorgan’s promotion hopes, and Yorkshire remain bottom of Division Two.

Glamorgan began the final day still trailing Yorkshire’s first innings total by 107 runs, as Byrom and Northeast picked up where they left off overnight.

It was a tough morning…