County Championship: Glamorgan see off Worcestershire to assert first win of season

Jamie McIlroy of Glamorgan celebrates bowling Worcestershire all-rounder Matthew Waite

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three) Worcestershire 109: Harris 4-18, Neser 4-40 & 227 Waite 45; Van der Gugten 5-48, McIlroy 3-36 Glamorgan 258: Neser 86; Finch 5-74, Leach 3-55 & 82-0 Byrom 51*, Lloyd 30* Glamorgan (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by 10 wickets Match scorecard

Glamorgan raced to their first win of the season inside two and a half days as they beat Worcestershire by 10 wickets.

Timm van der Gugten (5-48) picked up his third five-wicket haul of the season.

Worcestershire added 32 runs for the loss of their last three wickets on the third day.

Glamorgan openers David Lloyd and Eddie Byrom polished off the target of 79 in 20 overs.

The Welsh side dominated most of the match as their Australia all-rounder Michael Neser proved a key figure, with early wickets and the game’s top score of 86.

Worcestershire never recovered from collapsing to 34-6 on the opening…