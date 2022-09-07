County Championship: Glamorgan’s Gill holds up Worcestershire seamers

India’s Shubman Gill has signed for Glamorgan for four Championship matches to replace Colin Ingram

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three): Worcestershire 454-9 dec: Roderick 172*, Leach 87, Barnard 75; van der Gugten 4-81 Glamorgan 241-8 (75.2 overs): Gill 92, Byrom 67; Pennington 3-62, Gibbon 3-65 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (5 pts) by 213 runs with two wickets standing Scorecard

Worcestershire kept themselves in with a chance of victory as they reduced Glamorgan to 241-8 on a weather-hit third day.

India batter Shubman Gill showed his class with a chanceless innings of 92 on his county debut.

But Worcestershire’s four seamers bowled tightly throughout to keep their side on top, with three wickets each for Dillon Pennington and Ben Gibbon.

Glamorgan need another 64 runs to avoid the follow-on.

They will hope for further assistance from the elements to save the game and go second in Division Two.

Worcestershire, bidding to keep alive their outside…