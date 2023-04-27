County Championship: Glamorgan’s Timm van der Gugten pegs again Foxes

Timm van der Gugten was the pick of the Glamorgan bowlers at a rainy Leicester

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Leicestershire 241-5 (66.4 overs): Hill 53; Van der Gugten 4-45 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Leicestershire 0 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Match scorecard

A superb performance from Glamorgan seamer Timm van der Gugten (4-31) restricted Leicestershire to 241-5 on a rain-hit first day.

Lewis Hill (53) and Colin Ackermann (45) built a solid base for the Foxes with a stand of 101 for the third wicket.

Three wickets fell for 15 runs in cold and miserable weather in mid-afternoon.

But Peter Handscomb (31 not out) and Rehan Ahmed (38 not out) added 73 unbeaten runs in the evening gloom.

David Lloyd, playing his 100th first-class game, won the toss and opted to bowl for the third successive match in cool and cloudy conditions at Grace Road, despite Leicestershire’s batters having topped 400 in their two previous first innings efforts.

Sol Budinger got the…