County Championship: Gloucestershire and Derbyshire play out draw

Alex Thomson is Derbyshire’s leading wicket-taker in this season’s Championship with 24

LV=County Championship Division Two, Nevil Road, Bristol (day four): Gloucestershire 377 & 208-6 dec: van Buuren 48*, Middleton 39*; Thomson 4-79 Derbyshire 403: Du Plooy 108*, Reece 77, Came 68; Gohar 5-122 Gloucestershire (11pts) drew with Derbyshire (11pts) Scorecard

Ed Middleton marked his first-class debut with a composed innings to ensure a draw for Gloucestershire on the final day of the County Championship match with Derbyshire at Bristol.

After bowling their opponents out for 403, the hosts had slipped to 131-6 in their second innings, a precarious lead of 105, when 22-year-old Middleton walked out to join skipper Graeme van Buuren.

Together the pair snuffed out any hope of a Derbyshire victory, Middleton making 39 and van Buuren 48 in an unbroken stand of 77 that saw their side to 208-6 at the close – off-spinner Alex Thomson finishing with 4-79.

The result left both teams still without a…