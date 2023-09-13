County Championship: Gloucestershire and Derbyshire play out draw

|LV=County Championship Division Two, Nevil Road, Bristol (day four):
|Gloucestershire 377 & 208-6 dec: van Buuren 48*, Middleton 39*; Thomson 4-79
|Derbyshire 403: Du Plooy 108*, Reece 77, Came 68; Gohar 5-122
|Gloucestershire (11pts) drew with Derbyshire (11pts)
Ed Middleton marked his first-class debut with a composed innings to ensure a draw for Gloucestershire on the final day of the County Championship match with Derbyshire at Bristol.
After bowling their opponents out for 403, the hosts had slipped to 131-6 in their second innings, a precarious lead of 105, when 22-year-old Middleton walked out to join skipper Graeme van Buuren.
Together the pair snuffed out any hope of a Derbyshire victory, Middleton making 39 and van Buuren 48 in an unbroken stand of 77 that saw their side to 208-6 at the close – off-spinner Alex Thomson finishing with 4-79.
The result left both teams still without a…