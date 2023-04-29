County Championship: Gloucestershire collapse after massive Sussex run haul

Nathan McAndrew’s return of 5-53 is so far his best figures in England

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day three) Sussex Sussex 455-5 dec: Pujara 151, Coles 74, Alsop 67, Carter 59* Gloucestershire 198-9 (78 overs): Hammond 42; McAndrew 5-53 Gloucestershire (1 pt) trail Sussex (8 pts) by 27 runs with one wicket left Match scorecard

Substitute fielder Tom Clark’s direct-hit run out of Marcus Harris unlocked Sussex’s bid to push for victory against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The Australian opener’s despairing dive failed to beat Clark’s throw from midwicket to trigger a chaotic 10 minutes in which Nathan McAndrew claimed the key wickets of James Bracey and Graeme van Buuren in successive balls on his way to a five-wicket haul.

Gloucestershire were suddenly four down at tea – after Chesteshwar Pujara’s 58th first-class century had underpinned Sussex’s 455-5 declared.

In a rain-affected match that suddenly came to life, Sussex claimed a further five wickets…