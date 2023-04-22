County Championship: Gloucestershire construct lead at Worcester after Singh-Dale takes 6-41

Ajeet Singh-Dale’s previous best was his 4-72 against Yorkshire at Nevil Road last summer

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day three) Gloucestershire 231: T Price 109 & 172-3: Dent 66*; Tongue 3-37 Worcestershire 157: Waite 44; Singh-Dale 6-41, T Price 4-58 Gloucestershire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 246 runs Match scorecard

Ajeet Singh-Dale’s career-best 6-41 and half-centuries from Chris Dent and James Bracey steered Gloucestershire into a powerful position going into the final day of Worcestershire’s first County Championship Division Two home game of the season.

Dale bowled with considerable pace to pick up the final three wickets on the third morning for his first ‘five-for’ in first-class cricket as the hosts were bowled out for 157 to concede a first-innings deficit of 74.

Dent then fought his way through a testing time with the new ball before he and Bracey cemented Gloucestershire’s position of strength, reaching 172-3 to extend their advantage to 246…