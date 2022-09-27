County Championship: Gloucestershire construct lead over Yorkshire after Gohar five-for

Gloucestershire’s Zafar Gohar has taken five wickets in an innings five times this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day two) Gloucestershire 190& 204-6: J Taylor 67, O Price 54*; Fisher 2-36 Yorkshire 183: Kohler-Cadmore 46, Lyth 44; Gohar 5-40 Yorkshire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 3 pts Match scorecard

Zafar Gohar-inspired Gloucestershire enjoyed an excellent second day at Headingley to heighten Yorkshire’s County Championship relegation fears with two days of the summer remaining.

The Pakistan left-arm spinner claimed five of seven morning wickets as Yorkshire, slipped from 80-3 overnight to 183 all out.

In all, 13 wickets fell on a helter-skelter day, with already-relegated Gloucestershire’s second innings slipping to 74-5 during the late afternoon.

But they recovered either side of tea to close on 204-6 from 60 overs – a lead of 211 – thanks to sixth-wicket pair Ollie Price and Jack Taylor, who hit contrasting half-centuries and shared 122.

Yorkshire came…