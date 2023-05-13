County Championship: Gloucestershire edge day three in opposition to Derbyshire

|LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three)
|Derbyshire 251-9 dec: Came 108; Taylor 3-47, Dale 3-50
|Gloucestershire 195-5: Charlesworth 58*, Hammond 50; Reece 3-37
|Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (1 pt) by 56 runs
|Match scorecard
Derbyshire opener Harry Came scored his maiden first-class century on the third day of the County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Derby.
The 24-year-old made 108 from 192 balls out of 251-9 declared, with Matt Taylor and Ajeet Dale both taking three wickets.
In reply, Miles Hammond made 50 before Gloucestershire slipped to 103-4 in the face of quality seam bowling from Suranga Lakmal, who took 1-12 from 13 overs and Luis Reece, 3-37 from 12.
But Ben Charlesworth, 58 not out, and James Bracey, 41, launched a recovery that took their side to 195-5 at the close as the rain-affected match seems destined for a draw.
Although…