County Championship: Gloucestershire edge to three-wicket win over Warwickshire

Chris Dent helped Gloucestershire to their first win of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day three) Warwickshire: 274: Sibley 120*, Briggs 65; Zafar 5-64 & 128: Davies 60; Price 8-27 Gloucestershire: 255: Taylor 71, Zafar 55; Yadav 5-30 & 149-7: Dent 64; Yadav 4-47 Gloucestershire (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (5 pts) by three wickets Match scorecard

Relegated Gloucestershire edged to their first County Championship win of the season as they beat relegation-threatened Warwickshire by three wickets.

After bowling the Bears out at Bristol for 128, the hosts needed just 148 to win.

Gloucestershire, whose relegation had been confirmed earlier on Thursday when Kent beat Hampshire, slumped to 30-4.

A 97-run stand for the fifth wicket between Chris Dent (64) and captain Graeme van Buuren (49) then put Gloucestershire back in control.

Three wickets went down for 11 runs but paceman Tom Price, who had earlier taken four wickets for a career-best 8-27, helped his…